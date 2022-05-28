Amul forays into organic wheat; to launch pulses, rice next

“Currently the major challenge for the farmers is unavailability of market linkage for organic products and high cost of organic testing facilities. Therefore, along with creation of market linkage for organic farmers, Amul is in process of setting up of organic testing laboratories at 5 locations across India equipped with the advanced technologies to minimise the testing cost. The first lab is being established at the Amul Fed Dairy in Ahmedabad and subsequently the other 5 labs will come up at various location across India," Sodhi said.