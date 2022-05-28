Amul forays into organic wheat; to launch pulses, rice next

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amul organic wheat flour will be available in two pack sizes; the product will be launched at Amul Parlors and leading retail stores across Gujarat starting first week of June
New Delhi: Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) that sells products under the Amul brand has forayed into organic whole wheat flour, and plans to expand the range to include organic pulses and rice, the cooperative said on Saturday.
“The prime objective of launching Organic Atta is to help our customers embark on a mission to a more sustainable and healthier lifestyle. The organic products will not only reduce our chemical intake, but also leads us towards a healthier tomorrow," GCMMF said in a statement.
Amul organic wheat flour will be available in two pack sizes; the product will be launched at Amul Parlors and leading retail stores across Gujarat starting first week of June. Further, online ordering for Amul organic atta can be placed on amulorganic.org for home delivery across Gujarat, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune from June onwards, it said.
After organic whole wheat flour, Amul will be launching products like organic moong daal, organic tur daal, organic chana daal and organic basmati rice.
Entry into the flour and pulses category will pit Amul against the likes of ITC Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd that operate in the category.
The organic flour is being manufactured at Tribhuvan Das Patel Mogar Food Complex. The plant is equipped with highly automated and advanced machinery for processing of various Amul products including Amul Chocolates, Amul cookies, etc.
Amul is in process of developing a pool of organic farmers and replicate its existing milk model in the organic sourcing. This will increase the income of organic farmers and will lead to overall democratisation of the organic food industry, said R.S. Sodhi, managing diector, Amul Federation.
“Currently the major challenge for the farmers is unavailability of market linkage for organic products and high cost of organic testing facilities. Therefore, along with creation of market linkage for organic farmers, Amul is in process of setting up of organic testing laboratories at 5 locations across India equipped with the advanced technologies to minimise the testing cost. The first lab is being established at the Amul Fed Dairy in Ahmedabad and subsequently the other 5 labs will come up at various location across India," Sodhi said.
In 2021-22, GCMMF clocked a provisional turnover of ₹46,500 crore.