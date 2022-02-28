OPEN APP
Amul hikes milk prices by 2 per litre. New rates and other details here
Dairy product maker AMUL has announced to increase the price of milk by 2 per litre. The prices will come into effect from tomorrow. The increase of 2 per litre translates into a 4% rise in MRPs, which is much lower than the average food inflation, the GCMMF said.

After this, Amul Gold milk will be priced at 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taza will be priced at 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will cost 27 per 500 ml.

With the 2 hike, full cream milk in Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Kolkata and Mumbai metro markets will be 60 per litre, while toned milk will be 48 per litre in Ahmedabad, and 50 per litre in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The company had last hiked the prices for milk in July last year. 

A company statement said, "This price hike is being done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feeding cost- thus the overall cost of operation and production of milk has increased."  

"Considering the rise in the input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of 35 to 40 per kg fat, which is more than 5 per cent over the previous year," it said. 

Amul passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers, it said. 

"The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the GCMMF added.

