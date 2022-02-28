Dairy product maker AMUL has announced to increase the price of milk by ₹2 per litre. The prices will come into effect from tomorrow. The increase of ₹2 per litre translates into a 4% rise in MRPs, which is much lower than the average food inflation, the GCMMF said.

After this, Amul Gold milk will be priced at ₹30 per 500 ml, Amul Taza will be priced at ₹24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will cost ₹27 per 500 ml.

With the ₹2 hike, full cream milk in Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Kolkata and Mumbai metro markets will be ₹60 per litre, while toned milk will be ₹48 per litre in Ahmedabad, and ₹50 per litre in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The company had last hiked the prices for milk in July last year.

A company statement said, "This price hike is being done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feeding cost- thus the overall cost of operation and production of milk has increased."

"Considering the rise in the input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of ₹35 to ₹40 per kg fat, which is more than 5 per cent over the previous year," it said.

Amul passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers, it said.

"The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the GCMMF added.

