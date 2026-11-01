Amul launches high-protein cubes: How to buy online – 25 g protein at just ₹80; 150 calories, 38 gm pack in 5 flavours

Amul has launched high protein cubes, a savoury snack that packs 25g of protein and 150 kcal into a 38 g single-serve pack, Shefali Vijaywargiya, brand manager at GCMMF (Amul), said in a X post on Friday.

According to her post, the product comes in a box containing five single-serve packs, each accompanied by a seasoning sachet. The snack is available in five flavours: Peri Peri, Korean Kimchi, Tandoori, Cheese & Herbs and Tomato.

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Price of the product and how to buy The new product, which the company says is 65% protein, is priced at ₹80 per pack and can be ordered through the Amul Shop app and website.

However, the product is not yet available on quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.

How to consume the protein cubes? According to the post, people can consume the high-protein product by pouring the tastemaker sachet into the cubes pack and giving it a shake. Within seconds the snack will be ready to eat.

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Amul also suggests dropping the cubes into gravies or curries for protein-rich meals. The product can also be added to soups or a crouton-like bite.

Another way of consuming the cubes is using them to make a quick, crunchy bhel with onions, tomatoes, and chutneys. The company has also invited users to share their own ways of eating the new product.

Amul's expanding high-protein portfolio The newly launched cubes add to Amul's growing high-protein product range, which the company has been expanding over the past few years. Its direct-to-consumer high-protein range was launched in 2022 and initially included products such as high-protein paneer and curd.

Since then, the portfolio has expanded to include lassi, buttermilk, milkshakes and whey protein. At Gulfood 2025, Amul also introduced high-protein milk, offering 35g of protein in a 250ml pack.

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In April 2025, the company launched high-protein mango kulfi, containing 10g of protein and 57 calories per 60g pack, priced at ₹40.

At the time, Amul Managing Director Jayen Mehta said the company planned to introduce more protein-rich products, including snacks, as part of its effort to help every Indian consume at least 1g of protein per kg of body weight, according to a news report by NDTV Profit.

Growing competition in the industry Amul isn't the only company who seeks to expand its high-protein portfolio. Milky Mist recently said that the company is expanding its portfolio of protein-rich products and convenience foods to sustain its growth momentum.

This comes at a time when demand for protein-rich foods is growing in India

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High-protein paneer, Greek yoghurt and Skyr are among the products attracting demand on these quick commerce platforms. Milky Mist's protein range currently contributes around 12-14% of revenue, a share the company expects to increase to 20%, Mint reported earlier.

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