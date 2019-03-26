Amul launches its packaged juice brand 'Tru'

Amul, India’s largest dairy brand enters the packaged food juices segment by launching ‘Tru’ in collaboration with Almond Branding for end to end brand building, packaging design and communication design.

Under the new Brand ‘Tru’, Amul, a pioneer in the dairy products and synonymous with “Taste of India" now introduces fruit juices in four flavours – Mango, Orange, Apple and Lychee and is priced at Rs.10 for a 200ml bottle.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.