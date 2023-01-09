Amul MD RS Sodhi quits; Jayen Mehta takes over

Amul MD RS Sodhi quits; Jayen Mehta takes over1 min read . 05:44 PM IST
Jayen Mehta has been given the charge for an interim period.
Amul's managing director RS Sodhi has stepped down from his post in the company on Monday. Jayen Mehta has been given the charge for an interim period.
Jayen Mehta, who has taken over as the MD, is associated with Amul for the past 31 years. He is currently its chief operating officer (COO).
In a letter, signed by GCMMF chairman Shamal Patel and vice charmian Valam Humbal, the federation decided to end the services of RS Sodhi as Managing Director of the Federation with immediate effect.
RS Sodhi was elevated to the top post of Amul in June 2010. He is also the President of the Indian Dairy Association.
According to RS Sodhi's LinkedIn profile, he joined Amul as a senior sales officer in 1982, . From 2000-2004, he served as its general manager (marketing), and in June 2010, he was elevated as the MD.
