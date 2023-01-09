Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Amul MD RS Sodhi quits; Jayen Mehta takes over

Amul MD RS Sodhi quits; Jayen Mehta takes over

1 min read . 05:44 PM ISTLivemint
R. S. Sodhi, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, better known as the manufacturer of Amul Products. Photo: Jaydip Bhatt/Mint

Jayen Mehta has been given the charge for an interim period.

Amul's managing director RS Sodhi has stepped down from his post in the company on Monday. Jayen Mehta has been given the charge for an interim period.

Amul's managing director RS Sodhi has stepped down from his post in the company on Monday. Jayen Mehta has been given the charge for an interim period.

According to media reports, at a board meeting of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the cooperative that operates Amul, on Monday took the decision to replace RS Sodhi.

According to media reports, at a board meeting of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the cooperative that operates Amul, on Monday took the decision to replace RS Sodhi.

Jayen Mehta, who has taken over as the MD, is associated with Amul for the past 31 years. He is currently its chief operating officer (COO).

Jayen Mehta, who has taken over as the MD, is associated with Amul for the past 31 years. He is currently its chief operating officer (COO).

In a letter, signed by GCMMF chairman Shamal Patel and vice charmian Valam Humbal, the federation decided to end the services of RS Sodhi as Managing Director of the Federation with immediate effect.

In a letter, signed by GCMMF chairman Shamal Patel and vice charmian Valam Humbal, the federation decided to end the services of RS Sodhi as Managing Director of the Federation with immediate effect.

RS Sodhi was elevated to the top post of Amul in June 2010. He is also the President of the Indian Dairy Association.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

RS Sodhi was elevated to the top post of Amul in June 2010. He is also the President of the Indian Dairy Association.

According to RS Sodhi's LinkedIn profile, he joined Amul as a senior sales officer in 1982, . From 2000-2004, he served as its general manager (marketing), and in June 2010, he was elevated as the MD.

According to RS Sodhi's LinkedIn profile, he joined Amul as a senior sales officer in 1982, . From 2000-2004, he served as its general manager (marketing), and in June 2010, he was elevated as the MD.

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP