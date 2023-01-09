Amul MD Sodhi quits, Jayen Mehta logs in1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Sodhi was terminated with immediate effect after a board meeting on 9 January, according to a notice issued at a meeting of the company’s board
RS. Sodhi has stepped down as the managing director of India’s largest dairy cooperative, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, which owns the Amul brand, after serving for over 40 years. Jayen Mehta was named as interim managing director on Monday.