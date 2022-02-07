Popular dairy brand Amul, paid an emotional tribute to the Lata Mangeshkar as she breathed her last on 6 February in Mumbai. Amul shared a monochromatic doodle of Lata Mangeshkar that had three images of her.

The doodle depicted Lata Mangeshkar is one of her childhood days, in the second photo she can be seen playing Tanpura while in the third Lata Mangeshkar is seen standing in front of a microphone stand and singing.

Taking a reference from one of the Lata Mangeshkar’s hit songs , ‘Tu jahan jahan chalega mera saaya saath hoga,’ from the 1966 movie Mera Saaya, it wrote on the doodle, “Hum jahan jahan chalenge aapka saaya saath hoga’.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath on Monday collected the singing legend’s ashes from the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where she was cremated with full state honours. “We handed over the asthi kalash (urn) to Adinath, son of Lata’s brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar," assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told PTI.

There is no word from the family so far on where will the ashes be immersed. Lata Mangeshkar (92) who enthralled millions with her divine voice for almost eight decades was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their last respects to the music icon at Shivaji Park Sunday evening.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

