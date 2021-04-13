NEW DELHI: Known for its quirky advertising, with social and political overtones, dairy brand Amul has rolled out a new topical ad with its signature twist on the viral CRED campaign featuring former cricketer Rahul Dravid.

The latest ad, created by Amul and its advertising agency daCunha Communications, shows a visibly happy Dravid standing out of his car’s sunroof with a bat in one hand and a spoon of butter in the other. The ad reads, “Jammy is raging? Butter is calming. Amul, take a deep bread." Jammy is Dravid’s nickname.

Dravid, who was known for his calm and composed demeanour on the pitch, is also popular for his nice guy image off it. Therefore, it came as a surprise to people when the cricketer was shown in an angry avatar in the Bengaluru-based credit card bill payment platform’s recent advertising campaign released on 9 April. It immediately caught the attention of netizens who started sharing the campaign across social media platforms.

The video campaign features actor Jim Sarbh stating, “When you pay your credit cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. I know this sounds ridiculous. It is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues."

Later, Dravid appears in the ad, infuriated because he’s stuck in Bengaluru’s infamous traffic jam. The former cricketer is seen shouting at everyone from his car, breaking the side-mirror of a car next to his with his bat before getting out of the car’s rooftop and shouting “Indiranagar ka gunda hun main.".

The video has garnered over 4.3 million views on CRED's official YouTube channel.

Cricket fans took to social media platforms to express a variety of emotions stirred by cricketer’s angry avatar using hashtags #CREDAD #RahulDravid #IPL2021.

While Dravid is not on social media, he dominated the trends with users sharing hilarious memes, comments and clips of old cricket matches. A section of users also feel that the advertisement normalises violence.

