Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, has reduced milk prices by ₹1 per litre across India, reported PTI on 24 January.

According to the details, the reduction in prices is only for one-litre packs.

Also Read | India aims to be foot & mouth disease free by 2030 to increase milk productivity

"We have reduced the prices of one-litre packs by ₹1 per litre across India," GCMMF managing director Jayen Mehta told PTI.

"This is to encourage consumers to buy larger packs of milk and get incentive for the same," he said.

With this deduction, the rate of Amul Gold milk in Delhi has been reduced to ₹67 from ₹68 per litre, while the price of Amul Taaza will now be ₹55 from ₹56 per litre.

In FY 2023-24, GCMMF's turnover increased 8 per cent to ₹59,445 crore.

Also Read | Milk Makeup has landed in India to find more beauty inspiration

Earlier, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation managing director Jayen Mehta said that the cooperative is expecting double-digit revenue growth during this fiscal year due to strong demand.

The report added that in the last fiscal year, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation handled an average of 310 lakh litres of milk per day and has a total annual milk processing capacity of around 500 lakh litres.

GCMMF is the world's largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative, having 36 lakh farmers across 18,600 villages of Gujarat, and its 18 member unions procure 300 lakh litres of milk per day.

Also Read | SOP issued for dairy operators to check milk contamination, adulteration

It also ranks 8th among the top 20 dairy companies in the world in terms of milk processing, as per the International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN).

Besides the domestic market, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation is exporting dairy products to about 50 countries.

GCMMF entered the US market in 2024 with the launch of four variants of fresh milk to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population.