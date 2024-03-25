Amul set to make US debut with fresh milk export, MD Jayen Mehta says four variants will be available within a week
Amul parent Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Monday announced the launch of its four variants of milk in the US market within a week, to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population in the country
Amul parent Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Monday announced the launch of its four variants of milk in the US market within a week, to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population in the country, news agency PTI reported.