Amul parent Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Monday announced the launch of its four variants of milk in the US market within a week, to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population in the country, news agency PTI reported.

This will be the first time that the GCMMF will be exporting fresh milk outside the country.

GCMMF MD Jayen Mehta told PTI, "We have been exporting dairy products for many decades. This is the first time we are launching fresh milk outside India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The GCMMF has tied up with 108-year old cooperative organisation Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) to launch fresh milk in the US market," he added.

