The International Dairy Federation (IDF) on Wednesday unanimously elected R S Sodhi, managing director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd or GCMMF that sells Amul branded products in India, to its board during the general assembly held on 1 June.

IDF is an international non-governmental, non-profit association and represents the global dairy sector. The federation ensures that right policies, standards, practices and regulations monitor the production of dairy products globally.

It has over 1,200 qualified dairy experts in 43 member countries.

“It is an honour for me to represent the world’s largest milk producing country and contribute to promoting Sustainable Goals of dairying and also meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," said Sodhi.

GCMMF is India’s largest dairy cooperative with an annual turnover of 39,238 crores in 2020-21.

IDF members are National Committees generally constituted by dairy organizations in each country. The National Committee represents its country. India is represented by the National Committee (INC) of the IDF. The Secretary (ADF), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India is the President of the INC-IDF and NDDB, as its Secretariat, coordinates its activities, GCMMF said in a statement.

Sodhi is alumni of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA). He joined GCMMF (Amul) in the year 1982 after completing his post-graduation from IRMA.

