Amul's RS Sodhi elected to board of International Dairy Federation

IDF members are National Committees generally constituted by dairy organizations in each country. The National Committee represents its country. India is represented by the National Committee (INC) of the IDF. The Secretary (ADF), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India is the President of the INC-IDF and NDDB, as its Secretariat, coordinates its activities, GCMMF said in a statement.