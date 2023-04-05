Amul's RS Sodhi to join Reliance retail2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 11:51 AM IST
The former Managing Director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), RS Sodhi will join Reliance retail to expand its grocery business
In a bid to expand its grocery arm, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will rope in RS Sodhi, the former MD of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which is behind Amul the leading milk brand of India, Times of India reported. GDMMF sells milk and other value-added milk products under the brand Amul.
