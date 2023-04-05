In a bid to expand its grocery arm, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will rope in RS Sodhi, the former MD of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which is behind Amul the leading milk brand of India, Times of India reported. GDMMF sells milk and other value-added milk products under the brand Amul.

According to the report, the former GCMMF MD will join Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) to help the Isha Ambani-led business to grow in India's grocery space with a focus on fruits and vegetables. He will also lead the brand and ensure its strengthened presence in consumer brands, reported TOI.

The report could not be verified independently by Mint.

There has been no official confirmation about the addition of top leadership at Reliance Retail by the company. RS Sodhi didn't confirm the news as well, says the report. It is believed that Sodhi's expertise from GCMMF will be helpful for the company to build its products in competition with Amul and Mother Diary.

After being a key player in the growth story of India's leading milk brand Amul for 41 years, RS Sodhi left GCMMF in January this year. The development has come at a time when Reliance has been planning to expand its presence throughout the Indian consumer retail market by launching a range of new products including home and personal care spaces. The conglomerate also announced to revive the Iconic Indian software drink, Campa Cola beverage brand.

RS Sodhi joined GCMMF in 1982 as a Senior Sales Executive after completing his studies at the Institute of Rural Management Anand. Since then he has been a major part of the progress of GCMMF and its leading brand Amul. During his four decades at GCMMF, RS Sodhi has worked as a Senior Sales Executive, Group Product manager, AGM ( marketing) , General Manager of marketing, Chief General Manager, etc. He served as the Managing Director of GCMMF for more than twelve years and stepped down from the position in January this year.

He completed his BE in Agricultural Engineering in 1980 and then opted for a PG Diploma course from the Institute of Rural Management Anand.