Amul's RS Sodhi to join Reliance retail

RS Sodhi joined GCMMF in 1982 as a Senior Sales Executive after completing his studies at the Institute of Rural Management Anand. Since then he has been a major part of the progress of GCMMF and its leading brand Amul. During his four decades at GCMMF, RS Sodhi has worked as a Senior Sales Executive, Group Product manager, AGM ( marketing) , General Manager of marketing, Chief General Manager, etc. He served as the Managing Director of GCMMF for more than twelve years and stepped down from the position in January this year.

