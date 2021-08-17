NEW DELHI: Direct selling FMCG firm Amway India on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Olympian Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as the brand ambassador for Amway and its Nutrilite range of products.

Chanu will spearhead the company’s campaigns focused on product ranges such as Nutrilite Daily, Omega and All Plant Protein among others. Chanu, a weightlifter, won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the women's 49kg category.

Marking the partnership with Chanu, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India said, “Amway and Nutrilite symbolize best of entrepreneurship, opportunity, women empowerment, nutrition and wellness globally. Our association with Mirabai Chanu is a natural choice. She exemplifies our values of hope, commitment, self-empowerment, healthy living; and her commitment to fitness is unparalleled. This makes her the perfect partner to further amplify our ethos of helping people live better, healthier lives."

The association with the Olympic medalist is in line with Amway’s focus on consolidating its health and nutrition category, especially targeting women and youth in the country.

Ajay Khanna, chief marketing officer, Amway India, said, “Chanu’s unmatched dedication to fitness and youth appeal resonates well with Nutrilite’s world-class image offering the best of nature and the best of science for optimal health. With Chanu as our brand ambassador, we are confident of further strengthening our connect with young consumers across the country."

Nutrilite, the flagship brand of Amway, has a legacy of over 80 years of plant-based approach to supplementation. The company recently launched Chyawanprash by Nutrilite and Nutrilite Vitamin C Cherry Plus, a targeted supplement in the food for special dietary usage (FSDU) segment, further strengthening the nutrition portfolio.

With evolving consumer trends, the nutrition category has registered immense growth with Nutrilite contributing over 61% to the company’s business revenue. The category is poised for growth with an increase in contribution to over 65%, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10% by 2024, which includes a significant contribution from the Nutrilite traditional herbal segment.

