An Indian tech stock that hasn’t lost its way

MapMyIndia, which also counts Japanese map publisher Zenrin as an investor, couldn’t be more different than its consumer tech peers. It is older, more profitable, majority family-held, and has a robust order book. That provides visibility on future revenue and profits for the next three to four years: something that is worth a lot when more speculative tech plays are getting hammered. The company, currently valued at about $1 billion, posted a profit of $8.5 million for the nine months ending in December, up 60% from the same period last year. Net margins were a healthy 37%.