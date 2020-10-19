AnaCap makes first investment in India in student housing assets

NEW DELHI : AnaCap Financial Partners, a European mid-market private equity investor, made its first investment in India by acquiring three K-12 school and student housing assets from the Jain Group of Institutions (JGI Group).

The investment is in a joint venture with Cerestra Advisors, a specialist investor in Indian education assets. The firms have been working together for more than 18 months with the aim to help support the growing education system in India through investment.

AnaCap will work with Cerestra to focus primarily on K-12 schools and student housing, which are some of the fastest growing segments in the education sector. AnaCap sees scope to develop this investment strategy into a dedicated education infrastructure investment trust, a first of its kind to be listed in India that will attract institutional investors globally.

Rakesh Balasundaram, investment director at AnaCap in Mumbai said, "We look forward to continuing to build upon AnaCap’s successful credit and real estate investment track record by implementing our strategy in India."

Vishal Goel, co-founder & partner at Cerestra said the partnership brings to fruition their search for a global partner to institutionalize the Edu-Infra space in India.

India is expected to become the world’s most populous country by the end of 2024, with the higher education sector expected to see an additional 500 million people in the education-seeking population. India's higher education system is already the third largest in the world, and the government’s vision is to increase the enrolment rate from the current 27% to 50% by 2030.





