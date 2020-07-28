Analysts have downgraded Reliance Industries Ltd shares citing steep valuations after robust rally the stock has seen in the past few weeks. However, though Edelweiss Securities Ltd and foreign brokerage firm CLSA have downgraded the stock, they see upside to the current price of the stock.

The stock has risen 151% from the lows hit in March while it has jumped 27.83% in this month so far. In 2020, RIL stock price rallied 45.17% outpacing benchmark Sensex which is down around 7% in this year so far.

Downgrading its rating to buy from outperform, analysts at CLSA said that while its long-term promise and underweight position in portfolios may support its stock price, large valuation surprises may be difficult in the near term. CLSA has set a target price of ₹2,250 factoring in a street-high valuation for Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. CLSA expects market capitalization of RIL to cross $220 billion by March 2022.

“Any big surprise beyond $ 70 billion, if and when the stake in Retail is sold, could be needed to justify large immediate upside," CLSA said in a note on 28 July.

Analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd, though, have downgraded RIL to hold but have raised target by 25% to ₹2,105 a piece. “RIL’s FAANG-like valuation (particularly Jio’s) is misplaced as oil to chemical and telecom make up 70% of value," it said. FAANG is typically referred to Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.

“We also believe the pendulum has swung entirely: from extreme pessimism to exuberance, infallible expectations on execution and a peak analyst ‘Buy’ ratio (80%). That the valuation is pricing in overly high growth expectations when its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is rising and economic spread being negative suggest risks lie on the downside. This is not RIL’s first brush with euphoria," Edelweiss said in a note on 28 July.

Analysts at Edelweiss believe that the associated risk for RIL is high and despite its strong past execution, even it is not infallible.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has reiterated its buy rating on Reliance Industries and raised its 12-month target price by 31% to ₹2,325. “We are raising our valuation for the TMT (Technology, Media and Telecom) businesses mainly to reflect faster-than-expected e-commerce roll out and monetization of app eco systems at Jio Platforms," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on 28 July.

Currently, Reliance Industries has 28 buy ratings, three hold ratings and five sell ratings by analysts on Bloomberg.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated