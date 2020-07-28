Analysts downgrade Reliance due to steep valuations post 151% rally

“We also believe the pendulum has swung entirely: from extreme pessimism to exuberance, infallible expectations on execution and a peak analyst ‘Buy’ ratio (80%). That the valuation is pricing in overly high growth expectations when its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is rising and economic spread being negative suggest risks lie on the downside. This is not RIL’s first brush with euphoria," Edelweiss said in a note on 28 July.