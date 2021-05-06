Analysts worry about Godrej Properties’ margins, after strong bookings

Analysts at foreign research house CLSA point out that despite revenue recognition from newer projects such as The Trees in Vikhroli, profitability continues to disappoint. “Excluding one-offs, Ebitda margin was around 10%, much lower than the desired 20-25%. While the management did not guide for FY22, they expect Rs10,000 crore pre-sales in FY23. We remain cautious on the margin outlook and thus believe that pre-sales growth may not translate into commensurate profit growth," CLSA said in a report on 4 May. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}