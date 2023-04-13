Anand Birje resigns as digital business head of HCL Technologies

Anand Birje resigns as digital business head of HCL Technologies1 min read . 10:15 PM IST
Anand Birje has resigned to pursue another opportunity. He will continue to serve till May 5, 2023, the company said in a statement
Homegrown information technology (IT) services firm, HCL Technologies Thursday said Anand Birje, head of Digital Business Services, has resigned, to pursue another opportunity.
Birje, who joined HCL Technologies in 2003 in Infrastructure services sales, moved on to lead the D&A (data and analytics) practice in 2017, and later became the head of Digital Business Services in 2021.
HCL Technologies continues to have a stable senior talent pipeline and would announce the new leadership shortly. Birje will continue to serve till May 5, 2023, the company said in a statement.
The company reported a 19% growth in consolidated net profit for the December quarter (Q3FY23), coming in at ₹4,096 crore over ₹3,442 crore in the same quarter (Q3FY22) of the previous year. The company's revenue from operations grew 19.5% to ₹26,700 crore during Q3FY23 compared to ₹22,331 crore reported during Q3FY22.
The board of Indian IT giant on March 19 declared record interim dividend for FY 2023-24. The board meeting is scheduled to be held on April 19 and 20, 2023 to consider financial results for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.
The compant, in a stock exchange filing, announced an equity dividend of 2100.00% at face value of ₹2, or ₹42 per share, for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022.
The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹1,111.90 is 3.77%. 84 dividends have been issued by HCL Technologies Ltd. since September 25, 2000, according to Trendlyne statistics, and in the last 12 months, the company declared an equity dividend of ₹48.00 per share. This generates a dividend yield of 4.31% at the current share price of ₹1,111.90.