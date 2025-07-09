Anand Mahindra celebrates US unit's 3 lakh sales milestone, ‘introduced sceptical farmers to sturdy Indian tractor…’

Industrialist and chairperson of auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Anand Mahindra, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), to celebrate the company's United States unit logging a milestone 3 lakh tractor sales in America.

In a celebratory and reminiscing post on X, Anand Mahindra recalled the three decades long journey to becoming a major player in the country, which began by introducing sceptical American farmers to the “sturdy Indian tractor”.

‘Significent milestone’, says Anand Mahindra In his post on X, Anand Mahindra wrote: “A significant milestone for Mahindra Agri North America. I vividly remember when our company tentatively introduced our tractors to the USA more than 3 decades ago.”

He also shared an anecdote of a colleague who “introduced” American farmers to Mahindra tractors, “We had a legendary colleague, Rip Evans who—dressed in his trademark ironed jeans and cowboy hat & boots—would load one tractor at a time on his beat-up pickup truck and drive around Texas introducing sceptical farmers to this ‘sturdy Indian tractor!’”

“We’ve traveled a good distance since then to become a major player in the North American Ag Equipment market. But we will stay humble, retain our challenger mindset and continued to focus on the needs of our customers—farmers who work tirelessly to feed a continent and who deserve the best we can offer,” he promised.

‘Trust, resilience and partnership’, says company In the company's official statement on the milestone, shared by Anand Mahindra, it highlighted the sales as a mark of “trust, resilience, and partnership”.

“We recently crossed a milestone that fills us with pride and even more gratitude. With 3,00,000 tractors delivered across the country, this isn't just a number for us. It's 3,00,000 stories of trust, resilience, and partnership,” it said.

Adding, “To every farmer, every family, and every community that has chosen us, we thank you. You've welcomed us into your fields and your lives. You've inspired us to build better, go farther, and serve with heart. This milestone belongs to you. And we're just getting started. Here's to the next chapter - Together We Rise!”