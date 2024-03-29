Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his influential presence on social media, has reignited a conversation about the unsung heroes of the manufacturing world. Backing Elon Musk's recent remarks on the lack of cinematic representation for manufacturing processes, Mahindra took to Twitter to express his awe at the relentless efforts and problem-solving skills that go into high-volume product manufacturing.

In a series of tweets, the Mahindra Group chairman reminisced about his humble beginnings on the shop floor of an auto plant, where he witnessed firsthand the dedication and hard work that underpins successful manufacturing operations. "The heroes of manufacturing do indeed deserve to have films made about them," Mahindra wrote, echoing Musk's sentiment.

"A million movies about cars. But hardly any movie about Manufacturing. Someone should make a movie and tell the world that how hard it is to do high volume manufacturing," the Dogecoin designer tweeted.

Resonating with the sentiment, Mahindra reminisced about his own beginnings on the shop floor of an auto plant, where he witnessed firsthand the relentless effort and non-stop problem-solving that goes into making products at high volume. "The heroes of manufacturing do indeed deserve to have films made about them," the Mahindra Group chairman wrote.

Mahindra's tweet gained further traction when he reposted a comment from none other than Elon Musk, the visionary CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Musk's remark highlighted the stark contrast between the glamorised portrayal of lone inventors having eureka moments in garages and the often-overlooked complexities of large-scale manufacturing.

"Many movies exist about a lone inventor in a garage having a eureka moment, but almost none about manufacturing, so it's underappreciated by the public," Musk's quote read. “Compared to the insane pain of reaching high-volume, positive-margin production, prototypes are a piece of cake."

The industrialist further highlighted the substantial viewership that videos showcasing the manufacturing process of automobiles receive on platforms like YouTube. "More so because the films we make of our cars being manufactured get large viewership on YouTube, so there's certainly an audience out there looking for more…," Mahindra tweeted, suggesting a potential market for cinematic representations of manufacturing endeavours.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!