Active Stocks
Thu Mar 28 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.90 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.75 1.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,448.20 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.55 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.05 2.21%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Anand Mahindra echoes Elon Musk's call for celebrating manufacturing heroes on silver screen
BackBack

Anand Mahindra echoes Elon Musk's call for celebrating manufacturing heroes on silver screen

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

Anand Mahindra echoes Elon Musk's belief that manufacturing heroes deserve recognition on the silver screen. Mahindra quoted the Dogecoin designer's tweet about the lack of movies depicting high-volume manufacturing challenges.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra (PTI)Premium
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra (PTI)

Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his influential presence on social media, has reignited a conversation about the unsung heroes of the manufacturing world. Backing Elon Musk's recent remarks on the lack of cinematic representation for manufacturing processes, Mahindra took to Twitter to express his awe at the relentless efforts and problem-solving skills that go into high-volume product manufacturing.

In a series of tweets, the Mahindra Group chairman reminisced about his humble beginnings on the shop floor of an auto plant, where he witnessed firsthand the dedication and hard work that underpins successful manufacturing operations. "The heroes of manufacturing do indeed deserve to have films made about them," Mahindra wrote, echoing Musk's sentiment.

"A million movies about cars. But hardly any movie about Manufacturing. Someone should make a movie and tell the world that how hard it is to do high volume manufacturing," the Dogecoin designer tweeted.

Resonating with the sentiment, Mahindra reminisced about his own beginnings on the shop floor of an auto plant, where he witnessed firsthand the relentless effort and non-stop problem-solving that goes into making products at high volume. "The heroes of manufacturing do indeed deserve to have films made about them," the Mahindra Group chairman wrote.

Mahindra's tweet gained further traction when he reposted a comment from none other than Elon Musk, the visionary CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Musk's remark highlighted the stark contrast between the glamorised portrayal of lone inventors having eureka moments in garages and the often-overlooked complexities of large-scale manufacturing.

"Many movies exist about a lone inventor in a garage having a eureka moment, but almost none about manufacturing, so it's underappreciated by the public," Musk's quote read. “Compared to the insane pain of reaching high-volume, positive-margin production, prototypes are a piece of cake."

The industrialist further highlighted the substantial viewership that videos showcasing the manufacturing process of automobiles receive on platforms like YouTube. "More so because the films we make of our cars being manufactured get large viewership on YouTube, so there's certainly an audience out there looking for more…," Mahindra tweeted, suggesting a potential market for cinematic representations of manufacturing endeavours.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 29 Mar 2024, 02:47 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie