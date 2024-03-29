Anand Mahindra echoes Elon Musk's call for celebrating manufacturing heroes on silver screen
Anand Mahindra echoes Elon Musk's belief that manufacturing heroes deserve recognition on the silver screen. Mahindra quoted the Dogecoin designer's tweet about the lack of movies depicting high-volume manufacturing challenges.
Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his influential presence on social media, has reignited a conversation about the unsung heroes of the manufacturing world. Backing Elon Musk's recent remarks on the lack of cinematic representation for manufacturing processes, Mahindra took to Twitter to express his awe at the relentless efforts and problem-solving skills that go into high-volume product manufacturing.