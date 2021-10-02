Business industrialist Anand Mahindra's Mahindra Group has turned 76 on Saturday. Anand Mahindra informed on Twitter that Mahindra Group, a startup that has now turned into a global brand, was born on October 2, 1945.

"On October 2nd, 1945, a startup company received its registration & the Mahindra Group was officially born. It was only a couple of years before the birth of our nation hence we see our horoscopes as aligned," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

On October 2nd, 1945, a startup company received its registration & the Mahindra Group was officially born. It was only a couple of years before the birth of our nation hence we see our horoscopes as aligned. (1/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 2, 2021

Further, he said that it was a coincidence that the Mahindra Group's founder day is on the same day when Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri were born.

"It was also a sheer coincidence that we celebrated our arrival on the day that Mahatma Gandhi was born. Coincidence that it was the birthday of Lal Bahadur Shastri. But we see that as inspiration for how we must conduct ourselves and what we must aspire to," Mahindra wrote.

It was also sheer coincidence that we celebrated our arrival on the day that Mahatma Gandhi was born. Coincidence that it was the birthday of Lal Bahadur Shastri. But we see that as inspiration for how we must conduct ourselves & what we must aspire to. (2/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 2, 2021

He thanked 250,000 families of associates, stakeholders, customers of the company and wrote, " We pledge to keep driving positive change & keep Rising—relentlessly".

"Today, I give thanks to our 250,000-strong family of associates; to this country that nurtured us; to the whole world which welcomed us & to all our customers & stakeholders worldwide who have cheered us on," the industrialist wrote on Twitter.

Today, I give thanks to our 250,000-strong family of associates;to this country that nurtured us;to the whole world which welcomed us & to all our customers & stakeholders worldwide who have cheered us on. We pledge to keep driving positive change & keep Rising—relentlessly.(3/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 2, 2021

He thanked 250,000 families of associates, stakeholders, customers of the company and wrote, " We pledge to keep driving positive change & keep Rising—relentlessly".

"Today, I give thanks to our 250,000-strong family of associates; to this country that nurtured us; to the whole world which welcomed us & to all our customers & stakeholders worldwide who have cheered us on," the industrialist wrote on Twitter.

On October 2, Mahindra & Mohammed was set up by brothers JC and KC Mahindra along with Ghulam Mohammed. However, after the India-Pakistan partition, Mahindra & Mohammed became Mahindra & Mahindra as Ghulam Mohammed moved to Pakistan and became the country's first finance minister.

On June 15, 1955--10 years after the foundation--Mahindra & Mahindra announced to go public. And, in 1956, its shares were listed on the Bombay Stock exchange (BSE).

In 1963, after the demise of KC Mahindra, Keshub Mahindra became the second chairman of M&M Ltd.

In 1983, Mahindra became the largest selling tractor brand in India and is holding the top position for three decades. In 1997, Anand Mahindra became the managing director of the company. In the past 76 years, the Mahindra Group has accomplished several milestones like--in 1961, the Group joined hands with US manufacturers of agricultural machinery, household, and commercial products for the manufacture of tractors. In 1977, the International Tractor Company of India (ITCI) merged with M&M and became its tractor division. Mahindra entered the telecom IT service space through Mahindra British Telecom in 1986--the company later became Tech Mahindra. In 1996, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd was born. In 2002, Mahindra launched the Scorpio car. In 2005, the Group tied up with Renault and ITEC. In 2009, the Group entered Aerospace. In 2013, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam got merged. In 2014, Mahindra entered FIA Formula E Championship. Mahindra unveiled the Pininfarina Battista, the world's first electric hypercar in 2019. And, in 2020, the Group launched THAR.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.