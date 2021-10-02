In 1983, Mahindra became the largest selling tractor brand in India and is holding the top position for three decades. In 1997, Anand Mahindra became the managing director of the company. In the past 76 years, the Mahindra Group has accomplished several milestones like--in 1961, the Group joined hands with US manufacturers of agricultural machinery, household, and commercial products for the manufacture of tractors. In 1977, the International Tractor Company of India (ITCI) merged with M&M and became its tractor division. Mahindra entered the telecom IT service space through Mahindra British Telecom in 1986--the company later became Tech Mahindra. In 1996, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd was born. In 2002, Mahindra launched the Scorpio car. In 2005, the Group tied up with Renault and ITEC. In 2009, the Group entered Aerospace. In 2013, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam got merged. In 2014, Mahindra entered FIA Formula E Championship. Mahindra unveiled the Pininfarina Battista, the world's first electric hypercar in 2019. And, in 2020, the Group launched THAR.

