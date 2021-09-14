Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Anand Mahindra is surprised at Bolero's water-wading potential in heavy rains

Anand Mahindra is surprised at Bolero's water-wading potential in heavy rains

Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group chairman, is amazed to see Mahindra Bolero SUV's water-wading abilities. Image: Twitter
1 min read . 10:51 AM IST Livemint

Anand Mahindra reacted to the viral video, responding that Bolero's potential has left even him quite impressed

Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group chairman, is amazed to see Mahindra Bolero SUV's water-wading potentiality in flooded streets in Rajkot, Gujarat. The 30-second video shows a Bolero deputed in Rajkot Police duty wading through the water where no other cars are seen on the road.

Anand Mahindra reacted to the viral video, responding that Bolero's potential has left even him quite impressed. “Seriously? During the recent rains? Even I am pretty amazed," Mahindra wrote on Twitter. 

Mahindra & Mahindra has recently launched a seven-seater model Bolero Neo in the country with a price starting from 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The new Bolero Neo will cater to the evolving customers looking for an SUV that is tough and authentic yet modern and trendy, the automaker noted. The existing Bolero will continue to sell along with the Bolero Neo in the market, it added. 

"The Bolero Neo combines the new age customer's affinity towards a tough, powerful, go-anywhere capable SUVs with their persona and aspirations for a modern and trendy SUV," M&M CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

