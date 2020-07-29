Home >Companies >News >Anand Mahindra is taking style suggestions for the next Annual Shareholder Meeting

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is giving people on Twitter a unique opportunity to decide what the business tycoon will wear for the next M&M Annual Shareholder Meeting.

The business man launched a poll on Twitter asking people to vote for the attire that they want the chairman to dawn at the shareholders meeting. Among the options, there is the conventional Suit & Tie, Jacket + Open-necked shirt, Jodhpuri Suit and Shirt and Bandi Jacket.

The tweet read, “My tweet about wearing a suit for the TechMahindra AGM provoked responses urging me to try a different dress code. So given my delegatory style of management, I’m crowd-sourcing the decision about the dress code I should adopt for the forthcoming M&M Annual Shareholder Meeting."

The shareholder meeting will be conducted next month and the Twitter poll is live for a total three days. Many followers have already cast their vote in favour of the Jodhpuri Suit.


The entire discussion began after Anand Mahindra released a picture of a virtual shareholders meeting where he wore a conventional suit and tie. The businessman claimed that it was after months that he dawned the formal attire. In response, a Twitter user asked Mahindra to try something new in order to change the norms of the corporate world. As a result, Anand Mahindra conducted this poll to crowdsource his attire for the upcoming shareholder meeting.

