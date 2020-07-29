Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Anand Mahindra is taking style suggestions for the next Annual Shareholder Meeting
The shareholder meeting will be conducted next month and the Twitter poll is live for a total three days Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Anand Mahindra is taking style suggestions for the next Annual Shareholder Meeting

1 min read . 07:54 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is giving people on Twitter a unique opportunity to decide what the business tycoon will wear for the next M&M Annual Shareholder Meeting

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is giving people on Twitter a unique opportunity to decide what the business tycoon will wear for the next M&M Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is giving people on Twitter a unique opportunity to decide what the business tycoon will wear for the next M&M Annual Shareholder Meeting.

The business man launched a poll on Twitter asking people to vote for the attire that they want the chairman to dawn at the shareholders meeting. Among the options, there is the conventional Suit & Tie, Jacket + Open-necked shirt, Jodhpuri Suit and Shirt and Bandi Jacket.

The business man launched a poll on Twitter asking people to vote for the attire that they want the chairman to dawn at the shareholders meeting. Among the options, there is the conventional Suit & Tie, Jacket + Open-necked shirt, Jodhpuri Suit and Shirt and Bandi Jacket.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The tweet read, “My tweet about wearing a suit for the TechMahindra AGM provoked responses urging me to try a different dress code. So given my delegatory style of management, I’m crowd-sourcing the decision about the dress code I should adopt for the forthcoming M&M Annual Shareholder Meeting."

The shareholder meeting will be conducted next month and the Twitter poll is live for a total three days. Many followers have already cast their vote in favour of the Jodhpuri Suit.

The entire discussion began after Anand Mahindra released a picture of a virtual shareholders meeting where he wore a conventional suit and tie. The businessman claimed that it was after months that he dawned the formal attire. In response, a Twitter user asked Mahindra to try something new in order to change the norms of the corporate world. As a result, Anand Mahindra conducted this poll to crowdsource his attire for the upcoming shareholder meeting.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated