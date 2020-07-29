The entire discussion began after Anand Mahindra released a picture of a virtual shareholders meeting where he wore a conventional suit and tie. The businessman claimed that it was after months that he dawned the formal attire. In response, a Twitter user asked Mahindra to try something new in order to change the norms of the corporate world. As a result, Anand Mahindra conducted this poll to crowdsource his attire for the upcoming shareholder meeting.