Industrialist and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Chairman Anand Mahindra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and was all praises for the leader.

“At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 this morning. An honoured visitor to our Mahindra Auto pavilion…. Who showed particular interest in our new Electric SUVs. Because his eye is on the future….” Mahindra wrote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Also Read | Automakers set to showcase new vehicles at Bharat Mobility Expo

PM Launches 5-Day Bharat Mobility Global Expo PM Modi launced the five-day long Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 today, on January 17. India's largest mobility expo in India, it is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products and technologies, according to a report by PTI.

The five-day expo is being held across three venues: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi and the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida, it added.

Modi inaugurated the Expo at Bharat Mandapam, where Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, HD Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Manohar Lal, Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, among others were present.

Also Read | Hyundai to showcase Creta Electric, Ioniq 9 and more at Bharat Mobility Expo

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17-22, will bring the entire value chain of the mobility ecosystem -- from automobile manufacturers to components, electronics parts, tyre and energy storage makers, and automotive software firms and material recyclers -- under a single umbrella.

With a theme "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain", aiming to foster collaboration and innovation across the automotive and mobility sector with an emphasis on sustainable and cutting-edge technological advancements, the global expo will host over 9 concurrent shows, more than 20 conferences and pavilions.

In addition, the expo feature states sessions to showcase policies and initiatives in the mobility sector to enable collaborations between industry and at regional levels.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 aims to unite the entire mobility value chain under one umbrella.

The expo will have a special emphasis on the global significance with participation from across the globe as exhibitors and visitors.

It is an industry-led and government-supported initiative and is being coordinated by Engineering Export Promotion Council of India with the joint support of various industry bodies and partner organizations.

The global expo, which is supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, is being hosted by industry associations, including Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA), Nasscom, Indian Steel Association, Material Recycling Association of India, and CII.

It will have 5,100 international participants and is estimated to attract more than 5 lakh visitors from across the globe.

In the automotive segment at Bharat Mandapam, electric vehicles are expected to hog the limelight with the likes of passenger vehicle market leader Maruti Suzuki unveiling its first electric vehicle, SUV e VITARA and rival Hyundai Motor India Ltd set to launch the Crtea EV on the first day.

In the luxury segment, German major Mercedes-Benz will launch its electric EQS Maybach SUV, while showcasing the electric concept CLA, and G Electric SUV. Similarly, compatriot BMW will showcase the all-electric BMW i7 apart from launching its all-new BMW X3 among others.

Overall, more than 40 new product launches are expected at this main attraction of Bharat Mobility Global Expo, 2025.

At the components show, to be held from January 18-21, 2025 at Yashobhoomi, over 1,000 exhibitors from around seven countries will be participating. There are five country pavilions from Japan, Germany, South Korea, Taiwan and the UK, and exhibitors from USA, Israel and Thailand.

Over 60 new product and technology launches are expected at the components show.