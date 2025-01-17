Look who showed up at Bharat Mobility Auto Expo today, quips Anand Mahindra. Hint: It is not SRK or Deepika Padukone

Industrialist and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Chairman Anand Mahindra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and was all praises for the leader.
“At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 this morning. An honoured visitor to our Mahindra Auto pavilion…. Who showed particular interest in our new Electric SUVs. Because his eye is on the future….” Mahindra wrote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
PM Modi launced the five-day long Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 today, on January 17. India's largest mobility expo in India, it is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products and technologies, according to a report by PTI.
The five-day expo is being held across three venues: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi and the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida, it added.
Modi inaugurated the Expo at Bharat Mandapam, where Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, HD Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Manohar Lal, Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, among others were present.
(With inputs from PTI)