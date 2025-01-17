Look who showed up at Bharat Mobility Auto Expo today, quips Anand Mahindra. Hint: It is not SRK or Deepika Padukone

Industrialist and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Chairman Anand Mahindra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and was all praises for the leader.

“At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 this morning. An honoured visitor to our Mahindra Auto pavilion…. Who showed particular interest in our new Electric SUVs. Because his eye is on the future….” Mahindra wrote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

PM Launches 5-Day Bharat Mobility Global Expo PM Modi launced the five-day long Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 today, on January 17. India's largest mobility expo in India, it is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products and technologies, according to a report by PTI.

The five-day expo is being held across three venues: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi and the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida, it added.

Modi inaugurated the Expo at Bharat Mandapam, where Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, HD Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Manohar Lal, Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, among others were present.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Dates, Theme, Other Details The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17-22, will bring the entire value chain of the mobility ecosystem.

Participants include stakeholders from automobile manufacturers to components, electronics parts, tyre and energy storage makers, and automotive software firms and material recyclers.

The theme is “Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain”, aiming to foster collaboration and innovation across the automotive and mobility sector.

The expo will host over 9 concurrent shows, more than 20 conferences and pavilions. And sessions to showcase policies and initiatives in the mobility sector to enable collaborations between industry and at regional levels.

The expo will have 5,100 international participants and is estimated to attract more than 5 lakh visitors from across the globe.

The over 40 new product launches are expected at this main attraction of Bharat Mobility Global Expo, 2025. Further, more than 60 new product and technology launches are expected at the components show. (With inputs from PTI)