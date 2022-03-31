Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The tech savvy Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday took to Twitter to bid adieu to his colleagues retiring from the Mahindra Group wishing them his heartfelt gratitude for their contribution. Anand Mahindra tweeted, "today is the last day at work for many colleagues who retire and embark on new adventures. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for their invaluable contribution in helping our Group Rise! May the wind be always at your back."

Meanwhile, the Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) last week announced foraying into the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market, becoming the first Indian automotive company to enter the space. NFTs are at the forefront of blockchain technology, and have captured the interest of the digitally savvy and constantly connected generation, according to news agency PTI report.

Mahindra's initial NFT offerings, to be based on its iconic Thar vehicle, will be released in collaboration with Tech Mahindra. This first-ever series comprises four NFTs that will be put up for auction on March 29 on Tech Mahindra's NFT marketplace 'Mahindra Gallery'. All proceeds from the auction will go towards a project to support the education of underprivileged girls in India.

"The launch of NFTs is another exciting step for us to leverage the next frontier of digital marketing. We will be able to offer a whole new set of experiences to our customers, build communities for our brands and also increase brand awareness and loyalty," M&M CEO (Automotive Division) Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)