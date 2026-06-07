Anant Ambani's appointment as whole-time executive director of Reliance secures 94.4% shareholder approval

Anant M. Ambani's appointment as a whole-time executive director of Reliance Industries Ltd. received strong backing from shareholders, securing 94.4% approval, the company announced on Sunday.

He is the youngest son of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani and has been serving as a whole-time executive director of the conglomerate since May 1, 2025, for a five year term. Prior to this appointment, he served as a non-executive director on Reliance's board.

Anant Ambani, a Brown University graduate, is known for his work in animal welfare, supporting initiatives focused on rehabilitation of at-risk animals and providing care and dignity in their later years. In recognition of his philanthropic efforts, he was named the youngest and first Asian recipient of the Global Humanitarian Award 2025 by the Global Humane Society.

Previous positions in the company Prior to the current role, Anant Ambani has served as a non-executive director on Reliance’s board. He is also a part of the boards of several Reliance group companies, such as Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Ventures, Reliance New Energy and Reliance New Solar Energy. He has also been a board member of Reliance Foundation since September 2022.

Anant Ambani’s most notable work is Vantara, a massive 3,000-acre wildlife preservation and rehabilitation initiative located within the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, India.

Meanwhile Anant's siblings, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, currently serve as non-executive directors on the Reliance Board. Akash is also the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom and digital services arm of the group, and Isha is an executive director at Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the group’s retail arm.

Youngest whole-time director RIL Anant M. Ambani serves as the youngest whole-time director at Reliance Industries. His appointment has previously been a topic of debate due to concerns raised around his age and level of prior leadership experience.

Earlier in 2023, an international proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., recommended shareholders to vote against his board appointment, citing concerns over his age, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

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“A vote against this resolution is warranted as Anant Ambani’s limited leadership/board experience of around six years, raises concerns on his potential contribution to the board,” the report quoted ISS. However, the proxy advisory firm backed the appointment of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani.