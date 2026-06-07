Anant Ambani's appointment as whole-time executive director of Reliance secures 94.4% shareholder approval

Anant M. Ambani's appointment as a whole-time executive director of Reliance Industries Ltd. received strong backing from shareholders, securing 94.4% approval, the company announced on Sunday.

He is the youngest son of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani and has been serving as a whole-time executive director of the conglomerate since May 1, 2025, for a five year term. Prior to this appointment, he served as a non-executive director on Reliance's board.

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Anant Ambani, a Brown University graduate, is known for his work in animal welfare, supporting initiatives focused on rehabilitation of at-risk animals and providing care and dignity in their later years. In recognition of his philanthropic efforts, he was named the youngest and first Asian recipient of the Global Humanitarian Award 2025 by the Global Humane Society.

Previous positions in the company Prior to the current role, Anant Ambani has served as a non-executive director on Reliance’s board. He is also a part of the boards of several Reliance group companies, such as Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Ventures, Reliance New Energy and Reliance New Solar Energy. He has also been a board member of Reliance Foundation since September 2022.

Anant Ambani’s most notable work is Vantara, a massive 3,000-acre wildlife preservation and rehabilitation initiative located within the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, India.

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Meanwhile Anant's siblings, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, currently serve as non-executive directors on the Reliance Board. Akash is also the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom and digital services arm of the group, and Isha is an executive director at Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the group’s retail arm.

Youngest whole-time director RIL Anant M. Ambani serves as the youngest whole-time director at Reliance Industries. His appointment has previously been a topic of debate due to concerns raised around his age and level of prior leadership experience.

Earlier in 2023, an international proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., recommended shareholders to vote against his board appointment, citing concerns over his age, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani draws no salary for sixth straight year

“A vote against this resolution is warranted as Anant Ambani’s limited leadership/board experience of around six years, raises concerns on his potential contribution to the board,” the report quoted ISS. However, the proxy advisory firm backed the appointment of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani.

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However, another international proxy firm, Glass Lewis, favoured Anant’s appointment. “We do not single out Anant Ambani from the other siblings based on experience,” the report quoted Decky Windarto, Glass Lewis’s director of Asia-Pacific Research.“We noted that the other two directors up for election are just three years older than Anant, with similar professional experiences," it added.

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.