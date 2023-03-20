Anant Goenka resigns as MD & CEO of CEAT, and take up the role of vice-chairman2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 08:53 PM IST
Under Goenka's leadership, CEAT experienced a highly transformative decade that resulted in the company's market capitalization growing from ₹370 crore to ₹5,800 crore
MUMBAI : Ceat Ltd, the flagship company of RPG Enterprises, announced on Monday that Anant Goenka will resign as managing director and CEO and move to the new position of vice-chairman of the tyre manufacturer.
