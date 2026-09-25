Anant Raj plans ₹25,000 crore data centre bet without fresh funding

MUMBAI : Real estate firm Anant Raj Ltd, which reported ₹2,512 crore in revenue in FY26, expects to fund its planned ₹25,000-crore data centre expansion largely from internal accruals, without raising external funds.
MUMBAI : Real estate firm Anant Raj Ltd, which reported ₹2,512 crore in revenue in FY26, expects to fund its planned ₹25,000-crore data centre expansion largely from internal accruals, without raising external funds.
The 57-year-old company, which entered the technology business two years ago, plans to use cash generated by its real estate business and rising revenue from data centres to fund the expansion, Manoj Goyal, chief business officer, said in an interview with Mint.
The 57-year-old company, which entered the technology business two years ago, plans to use cash generated by its real estate business and rising revenue from data centres to fund the expansion, Manoj Goyal, chief business officer, said in an interview with Mint.
The strategy makes Anant Raj an exception among companies investing in India’s fast-growing data centre market. Large technology firms and homegrown conglomerates have announced plans to raise debt or equity-linked funding to fund their data centre projects.
Anant Raj is also eyeing a share of the country's growing data centre market, having announced up to 357 megawatts (MW) of data centre capacity across India by 2032 in its annual report.
Once the entire planned capacity is operational, Anant Raj expects the data centre business to generate about $1 billion ( ₹9,598 crore) in annual revenue, Goyal said.
Data centre capacity ramps up
The company is targeting 63MW of operational data centre capacity by 31 March 2027. Its annual report shows that 28MW was already operational, implying that it needs to add 35MW this fiscal year. Goyal said this would cost about ₹26 crore per MW, translating into roughly ₹910 crore of capital expenditure.
“We will also be building 2MW of additional cloud services in our data centres, which requires a capital outlay of ₹100 crore per megawatt,” Goyal added, bringing its net planned capex to ₹1,100 crore this fiscal year.
Anant Raj raised ₹1,100 crore through a qualified institutional placement on 13 October 2025. It had ₹899.46 crore in cash and cash equivalents at the end of FY26, while consolidated operating profit stood at ₹557.02 crore, according to its annual report filed with stock exchanges on 7 August.
To be sure, Anant Raj is not the only real estate operator breaking out a standalone data centre unit. Mumbai-headquartered Hiranandani Group runs Yotta Data Services, which in July disclosed plans to raise over $1.5 billion (over ₹12,500 crore) this fiscal year and said it is looking at a public listing.
Lodha Developers has also doubled down on the sector, announcing a ₹1.3 trillion plan to build facilities for a 1 gigawatt (GW) near the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Data centre revenue to fund expansion
For Anant Raj, data centres are already becoming a meaningful source of revenue. The business generated ₹176.49 crore in FY26, according to investor presentations filed by the company. In the June quarter, data centre revenue rose to ₹90 crore, accounting for about 14% of the company’s ₹631.4 crore in quarterly operating revenue.
Mint’s review of Anant Raj’s past four quarterly earnings shows that data centre revenue was ₹35.47 crore in Q2FY26, highlighting the sharp increase since then.
The increase in data centre revenue will allow Anant Raj to fund its expansion without taking on additional debt or selling shares held by promoters, Goyal said.
“This year, we are targeting ₹650 crore in revenue from data centres. Once the full 63MW capacity is operational this fiscal, the business has the potential to generate around ₹1,200 crore in revenue, assuming that our capacity is fully occupied and market conditions remain favourable,” Goyal added.
Most brokerages have so far remained bullish on the firm’s data centre push, backing the company's projections. On 22 July, Motilal Oswal estimated 16% upside in Anant Raj’s share price following the company’s 21 July announcement that it would carve out its data centre business into a standalone entity.
At the time of publishing, Anant Raj’s shares were down 7.8% over the last one year. However, they have gained 39% so far this fiscal, after falling to a 52-week low of ₹403 per share on 30 March.