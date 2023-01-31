Ananya, Aryaman inducted into Aditya Birla Fashion board3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:32 AM IST
Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla, children of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, were inducted as directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail on Monday
Ananya Birla, 28, and Aryaman Vikram Birla, 25, children of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, were inducted as directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Monday, marking the entry of the fifth generation of the family in the $60 billion conglomerate.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×