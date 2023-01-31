Ananya, Aryaman inducted into Aditya Birla Fashion board

“The choice of the fashion and retail business indicates that a lot of thought had gone into this decision; for instance, it would be an area where they can relate themselves very closely compared to the group’s most other businesses. Their induction into the group strategy team will allow them to learn and develop as responsible inheritors. It is significant that they are not provided with any executive leadership roles. In essence, I look at it as a mechanism to groom them as responsible owners and not operating owners," said Professor Kavil Ramachandran, a senior adviser at the Thomas Schmidheiny Centre for Family Enterprise at the Indian School of Business.