Ananya, Aryaman inducted to Grasim Industries’ board

Grasim, which makes viscose staple fibre, viscose filament yarn, and insulators and proposes to enter the paint industry, holds a 57% stake in India’s largest building materials maker UltraTech Cement Ltd. The siblings were recently appoi-nted as directors on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd, the apex body that provides strategic direction to the Aditya Birla Group’s businesses, and fashion retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}