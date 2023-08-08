Ananya Birla’s Svatantra buys Sachin Bansal’s Chaitanya for ₹1,479 crore1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:39 PM IST
Almost a year after the Reserve Bank of India rejected Sachin Bansal’s universal banking licence, Flipkart co-founder has sold the microfinance company he acquired in September 2019.
