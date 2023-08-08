Ananya Birla’s Svatantra buys Sachin Bansal’s Chaitanya for 1,479 crore

After selling his 5.5% stake in Flipkart in 2018 and making more than $1 billion, Bansal had ambitious plans in financial services and thus, he set up Navi Technologies. In February 2020, he also bought DHFL General Insurance from the beleaguered Wadhawan Group for ₹100 crore. However, soon after the acquisition several employees of DHFL, including the CEO and senior officials were laid off by Navi.

