Entrepreneur Ananya Birla, on Wednesday, February 5, announced her latest venture into the beauty and personal care (BPC) industry.

Ananya Birla's company is set to roll out a range of beauty and personal care brands nationally through 2025. The company plans to launch makeup, fragrances and other products in a phased manner, it said in a statement.

Ananya Birla's new venture comes at a time when India's BPC market is projected to reach $34 billion by 2028 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-11 per cent, driven by rising disposable incomes, deeper e-commerce penetration, and growing consumer openness to new products, as per the statement.

Over the years, more entrepreneurs have been venturing into the BPC industry. In 2023, Isha Ambani launched Tira, a beauty retail platform that sells makeup, skincare, haircare, and other beauty products.

Janhvi Kapoor to be the brand face According to a report by ET Brand Equity, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor would be the face of Ananya Birla's brand.

Ananya Birla's brand Speaking about the launch, Ananya Birla added that her venture aims to cater to the growing need for more home-grown cosmetic brands in India.

“With greater exposure to global products and knowledge, Indian consumers now demand more from home-grown brands—this venture aims to meet those expectations with authenticity and innovation and bring world class products to the Indian marketplace,” said Ananya Birla.

The entrepreneur further added that her brand aims to appeal to modern, discerning audiences worldwide.

"Our brands are built for the new age—from brand identity to go-to-market strategy, every element is designed to challenge conventions and redefine the consumer experience,” added Ananya Birla.