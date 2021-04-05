New Delhi: As competition heats up in the short video app space, Moj has launched a brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj to strengthen its brand recall as the ultimate entertainment destination. The app has onboarded actors Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey and Telugu film star Vijay Deverakonda as brand ambassadors who are present on the app’s brand videos and also as creators on Moj.

The commercials, launched on 2 April, are being promoted in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Ananya Pandey will boost brand affinity in the priority Hindi speaking markets, while Vijay Deverakonda will help promote the brand presence in south India.

In the commercial, both Pandey and Deverakonda are seen swiping their phones in the middle of their parents and elderly relatives bickering at home. Bored with the constant bickering, they imagine their parents and relatives dancing to the cheeky music in Moj videos -- leading to them sitting with their mothers to watch them together --staying true to the tag line, the fun is only on Moj.

The creative mandate for the campaign was run by AllThingsSmall. The videos are produced by Bang Bang and both versions of the film were directed by Ryan Mendonca.

The short video format has emerged as the preferred form of content consumption on the go, that is easily accessible to the digital population with just a swipe up, on their smartphones. Through this campaign, Moj capitalises this by encouraging users to explore and discover new content with just a swipe-up.

Ajit Varghese, chief commercial officer, Moj said, “Since the launch of Moj in July 2020, we have invested in making platform engaging by introducing new features and improving the algorithm to provide personalised experience to users fpr greater retention. We felt that it was time to scale it through advertising

We are confident that this quirky new campaign will help us build deeper and newer connections with our audiences, as we aim to have predominance with a lion’s share of the internet population."

With a monthly active users (MAUs) of 120 million and creator community of 18 million, Varghese said the average time spent on the app (currently 34 minutes) is doubling every quarter. The company will be running the campaign during Indian Premier League (IPL) in this quarter to promote the app.

"Popular trends on Moj app include song and dance, lip syncing, user generated content (UGC) videos, festive/occasion led videos," he added.

Moj competes with a host of short video apps like Taka Tak, Chingari along with global social media platforms such as Instagram (Reels) and Snapchat (Spotlight) which have launched short video format on their platforms to scoop up the market created by banned Chinese short video app TikTok.

