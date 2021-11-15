Anarock plans 1,000 crore fundraise to buy proptech firms

“There are multiple acquisition opportunities that the company is seeing in the proptech space today. One is startups, which have very good business models but are not able to scale up because they don’t have the distribution network or the relationships. Second is where the founder is looking for an exit for personal reasons or where the founder and the investor are not getting along or where the investor’s fund has come to the end of the life of the fund, and the investor wants an exit," the person said.