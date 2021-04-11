Anarock's FY21 revenue up 18% to 302 crore

Puri noted that Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune property markets were major contributors to its revenue, driven by the stamp duty reduction by the Maharashtra government.In terms of residential category, he highlighted that luxury segment, particularly in the price range of ₹25-60 crore, performed exceptionally well as businessmen and ultra high net worth individuals bought bigger apartments with latest amenities to upgrade their lifestyle.The affordable housing projects also did well, he said, adding that ready-to-move-in properties were preferred more than the under-construction ones.Puri highlighted that plotted development saw a lot of traction in Bengaluru and Chennai markets.Anarock was formed by Puri in April 2017 after serving as a country head in a global real estate consultancy firm for a decade. It has offices in major cities of India and also two offices in the UAE to tap non-resident Indians looking to buy real estate in India. PTI