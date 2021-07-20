Anarock to launch AI-led proptech tool to boost housing sales

Sunil Mishra, group chief strategy officer, Anarock said, "To put it in numbers - when used by India's top players who command 50% of market sales share, Astra will increase sales by at least 10%. The additional 12,500 units thus sold will add ₹6,000 crore of additional turnover annually. Astra uses predictive analysis that processes multiple consumer behaviour and data points to instantly provide the highest quality leads, while sales teams can thus focus their attention on enquiries with the highest conversion probability. It also analyses less-probable leads to isolate those likeliest to result in transactions."