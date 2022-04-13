Anchor investors commit 18,000 cr to LIC IPO

According to the people cited above, the country’s top fund houses, including HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. Ltd, SBI Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Asset Management Co. Ltd and Nippon Life Asset Management Co. Ltd have evinced interest in becoming anchor investors, after the government decided to make the public offer more lucrative by revising the listing valuation at two times the embedded value of LIC rather than the industry practice of three times the embedded value at the time of listing shares.