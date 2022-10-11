Andersen to have 10% of future hiring from India1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 03:50 PM IST
Andersen is also in the process of launching a new arm, Andersen Consulting, which will also tap into the pool of Indian professionals
NEW DELHI: Global tax, valuation and financial advisory firm Andersen will scale up operations in India to tap emerging opportunities in sunrise industries and will have at least 10% of growth in its global headcount from India, Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and chief executive officer of Andersen, said in an interview.