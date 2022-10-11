Andersen to have 10% of future hiring from India

Andersen in the US was founded in 2002 by 23 former Arthur Andersen partners under the name WTAS. In 2014, WTAS announced it had acquired the rights to the brand name Andersen and would rename itself Andersen Tax. In 2019, Andersen Tax became Andersen. Vorsatz co-founded the firm under the name WTAS in 2002. “We are a global organization. Our partners think globally and act locally. That approach has enabled us to grow quite rapidly because today we have presence in 174 countries," said Vorsatz.

