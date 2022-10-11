Andhra govt awards 46 cr contract to Genesys to digitize land records

To be sure, this is not the very first project of its kind. Malik said that the company has already procured commercial contracts from the state governments of Maharashtra and Rajasthan for “3D cities mapping" of Mumbai and Jaipur. While the Mumbai project, conducted under the city’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, is presently underway, the Jaipur city mapping project is nearing completion at the moment.

